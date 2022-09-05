Church cross consecrated in Artsakh village

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan consecrated the cross of the Holy Mother of God Church in Artsakh’s Shosh village on Saturday.

The church pastor, regimental priests of the Artsakh Defense Army, as well as the faithful from the village of Shosh and its nearby settlements attended the consecration ceremony, the Artsakh Diocese said.

Patron Karen Jalavyan, who was among the attendees, played a key role in the church renovation.

Panorama.AM