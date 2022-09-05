Armenian top diplomat to head to Russia to meet with Lavrov on September 5

YEREVAN, September 5. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Moscow on Monday for a working visit with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

“On September 5, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart on a working visit to Moscow, where he will meet with his counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” the statement said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry noted that Mirzoyan and Lavrov will discuss issues related to regional security and stability, as well as Armenian-Russian allied relations.

TASS