Armenia welcomes setting up production line of Iran-made cars

According to tpo.ir, in a meeting TPO Chairman Alireza Peymanpak and Armenian Deputy Minister of Economy Narek Teryan discussed developing trade exchanges, finding substitute ways for goods transit, promoting bartering commodities, setting up a production line of Iranian-made cars in Armenia, and establishing joint production of home appliances and electronic instruments.

The Iranian official said that one of the Iranian carmakers is keen on setting up a production line in Armenia, noting that given the fact that the neighboring country is a member state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the move can guarantee significant achievements for both nations.

In the middle of October, a big trade delegation will be dispatched to Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, simultaneous with the inauguration of a trade center of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, expressing hope that the establishment of the center would help expand bilateral trade ties.

As to collaborations in mines and road construction projects, Peymanpak noted that the construction of the Sisian road is of great importance for both countries.

For his part, Teryan welcomed Iranian companies’ participation in road construction projects, adding that Tehran and Yerevan have had long negotiations on bartering commodities, which are bearing fruit now and both countries have named their own firms to conduct barter operations.

According to the Armenian official, the reviewing of taxes and road tolls is of great significance because experts believe that these issues can have huge effects on development of mutual trade.

Peymanpak explained that the formation of a working group to pursue the reviewing of road tolls in Armenia is a useful measure in this regard.

The Armenian deputy minister also noted that his country is ready to cooperate with the Iranian carmaker in terms of infrastructure and land for the construction of the production line, suggesting a trip by an Iranian delegation to pave the ground for the project.

He proposed that another group consisting of producers of home appliances and electronic devices accompany the carmaker delegation on the trip because Armenia is ready to build a joint production line in this respect.

They also discussed the ways to resolve problems concerning transit of goods from Iran to Armenia and then to Russia.

4208**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

IRNA