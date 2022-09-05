Armenia reports 2,329 fresh Covid cases in a week

Armenia confirmed 2,329 new coronavirus infections over the past one week, bringing the national tally to 436,727 as of 11 a.m. Monday, September 5, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 6,736 tests were administered from August 29 to September 4.

2,043 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 423,359.

7 new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the country, taking the official death toll to 8,662. The figure does not include the deaths of 1,684 other people carrying the virus. According to the health authorities, they were caused by other diseases.

Armenia now has 3,016 active cases. As many as 3,191,200 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

Panorama.AM