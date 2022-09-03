Newspaper: Russian Armenian businessman Ruben Vardanyan to be appointed Karabakh minister of state

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Businessman Ruben Vardanyan announced, the day before yesterday, that he is renouncing his Russian citizenship and has decided to settle in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. Also, he called on Armenians to move and build Artsakh.

Our Artsakh sources inform that Vardanyan will not be in the status of an ordinary citizen in Artsakh; they will try to use his potential in the administration system.

According to our information, he will be appointed Minister of State of Artsakh in the near future. This is the position of the prime minister of Artsakh, which is currently held by Artak Beglaryan.

Earlier, Ruben Vardanyan had made a proposal to create a pan-Armenian front for the support of Artsakh’s security and development.

He invests in Artsakh and has close relations with [Artsakh] President Arayik Harutyunyan.

https://news.am/eng/news/718470.html?fbclid=IwAR1OrU3ME9KAdCvEa2BcVddLlIEVnvg7VjQ-nRbxlK3qcUm7KzGTHt7Okl8