Archbishop of America arrived in Chios, Greece

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America landed at Chios’ Omiros Airport at noon on Saturday September 3, 2022.

The local hierarch, Metropolitan Markos of Chios, Psarra and Oinousses, welcomed him to the island at the Metropolis headquarters where warm greetings were exchanged.

During the trip, the Archbishop will celebrate liturgy and pray at the tomb of Ecumenical Patriarch Joachim IV—a native Chiote. He will also return to Kivotos Tou Kosmou, which he visited last year in September.

Kivotos Tou Kosmou—the Ark of the World—is an internationally acclaimed Greek philanthropy founded by Father Antonios Papanikolaou in response growing problems afflicting abandoned and domestically abused children in Greece.

The mission of the Kivotos is to provide the children with a safe, loving environment to live, heal, and grow.

The visit to Chios, which begins today, is occasioned by the conferral of an honorary doctorate upon Archbishop Elpidophoros by the University of the Aegean and will last through Monday September 5, 2022.

Source: Orthodox Observer

Orthodox Times