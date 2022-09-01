US urges Turkey, Greece to ‘resolve differences diplomatically’

The US on Wednesday declined to respond directly to Turkish statements that Greece has “increasingly harassed” Turkish jets flying over international airspace, but did urge the two neighbors to “resolve (their) differences diplomatically”, Anadolu Agency reported.

A State Department spokesperson who addressed the matter on condition of anonymity said the US is aware of the reports, and encouraged “our NATO allies Greece and Turkey to work together to maintain peace and security in the region.”

“We urge all parties to avoid rhetoric and actions that could further raise tensions,” the spokesperson said.

Turkish jets engaged in missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas on Aug. 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defense system stationed on the Greek island of Crete, Turkish sources told Anadolu Agency earlier on Wednesday.

However, Greek military officials have denied the Turkish account of the actions, which are described as “hostile” in the NATO Rules of Engagement.

Panorama.AM