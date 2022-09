Serj Tankian arrives in Armenia ahead of STARMUS VI 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. System of a Down’s vocalist, songwriter Serj Tankian arrived in Armenia.

Singer Sevak Amroyan shared an Instagram story showing him with Tankian. “Welcome Home Brother”, Amroyan wrote.

Tankian will perform at the STARMUS VI Festival in Yerevan.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1091477/