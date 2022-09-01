Inspection of the maintenance works of the floor of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (VIDEO)

On the evening of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, there was an inspection of the conservation works of the floor of the Rotunda and the Seven Arches of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, completed by the Sapientia University of Rome.

This inspection took place with the participation of the representatives of the three Major Communities, namely the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Franciscan Brotherhood, and the Patriarchate of the Armenians in Jerusalem.

On behalf of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem with the Patriarchal Commissioner and Chairman of the Finance Committee, Metropolitan Isychios of Kapitolias, Geronda Chief Secretary Archbishop Aristarchos of Constantina, the Elder Sacristan Archbishop Isidoros of Hierapolis, the Elder Dragoman Archimandrite Mattheos, the Master of the Ceremonies of the Patriarchate, Archimandrite Bartholomew, the Secretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod Hierodeacon Simeon, and other Fathers.

On behalf of the Franciscan Fraternity, the Custos of the Holy Land, Francesco Patton with Fr Dobromiro, on behalf of the Armenian Brotherhood, Sevan with Archimandrite Samuel, the Armenians’ Abbot of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and Archimandrite Gurion. Present was also the Architect of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Theodosios Mitropoulos.

During this visit, the representatives of experts, scientists of the Sapientia University of Rome, and Mitropoulos explained their work methods, and the representatives were shown on the floor samples of old preserved and new slabs, which will be installed to replace the damaged slabs, taking into account the thickness of the slabs, their color, assembly, etc., consistent with the sanctity and architecture of the Church of the Resurrection.

The representatives of the three Major Communities and the technical experts of the works were hosted by the Elder Sacristan, Archbishop Isidoros of Hierapolis, in the Office of the Church of the Resurrection.

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalem

