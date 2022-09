Aram Hakobyan scores victory at 5th round of Dubai Open International Chess Tournament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess player Aram Hakobyan scored a victory at the Dubai Open International Chess Tournament’s round 5 and now has 4 points.

Hakobyan is only one point behind the leader of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan shared the point in the 5th round.

Armen Press