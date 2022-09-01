Angela Sarafyan tapped as Creative Arts Emmy Awards presenter

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Angela Sarafyan has been named as a presenter for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the Armenian Film Society reports.

The lineup of presents also include the likes of Judd Apatow, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bill Nye, among others.

Angela Sarafyan’s credits include The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, The Immigrant, 1915, The Promise, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Reminiscence, and Westworld.

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They will be edited into a two-hour broadcast that will air on Saturday, September 10 on FXX and will be available for streaming on Hulu starting September 11 until September 27.

