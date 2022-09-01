436,494 people living with dementia in Armenia, study reveals

At the start of World Alzheimer’s Month, Alzheimer’s Care Armenia (ACA), and Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), the global federation for over 105 Alzheimer’s and dementia associations across the world, are calling on the World Health Organization (WHO), governments and other public health bodies to urgently put in place the necessary post-diagnostic support for those living with dementia in light of the striking new prevalence forecasts.

Research from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation has shown that currently 436,494 people are living with dementia in Armenia, a number expected to rise to 1,501,050 by 2050, an extraordinary increase of 244%. While these figures are striking, it is likely that they underestimate the true scale of the problem, with evidence emerging that the COVID-19 may increase the risk of developing dementia later in life, in conjunction with poor diagnosis rates for dementia in many countries, Alzheimer’s Care Armenia said in a statement on Thursday.

ADI CEO, Paola Barbarino, says that most governments around the world are not prepared, and while time is running out, there is still time to act. “Dementia experts around the globe have demonstrated that we are on route for an extraordinary increase in the prevalence of dementia over the coming years. We know that any other disease, which had predicted to increases of 244% in less than 30 years would most certainly have the attention of the government. Frustratingly, however, most governments still do not have dementia plans in place, despite committing to developing them in 2017. And sadly, we know that the stigma and discrimination, which still exists around dementia, means that many people still do not come forward for a diagnosis, excluding millions of people around the world from vital treatment and support.”

World Alzheimer’s Month is an annual awareness raising campaign which unites people from all corners of the world to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma that persists around Alzheimer’s disease and all types of dementia.

The theme for this year’s World Alzheimer’s Month is Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s and is based on the power the knowledge, with a particular focus on post-diagnostic treatment and support for those living with dementia. In Armenia, post-diagnostic support is severally lacking with many people diagnosed with condition unable to access the treatment and support that they require․

Dr. Jane Mahakian from Alzheimer’s Care Armenia (ACA) said “There is an increase in dementia prevalence in Armenia which exemplifies the importance of mitigating the risks as well as post-diagnostic support for those living with dementia and their carers in Armenia.”

