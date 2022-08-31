Yerevan Brandy Company completes improvement of building’s exterior illumination

Yerevan Brandy Company has completed the improvement works of the building’s exterior, aimed to enhance its architectural design, which is considered one of the unique symbols of Yerevan, the company reported on Wednesday.

The main works were aimed at the modernization of the façade’s illumination to underline the arches as well as to update the brand’s logotype placed on the roof of the main building. Following the ecological agenda, the new illumination system works exclusively in energy-saving mode.

Designed by the famous Armenian architect Hovhannes Margaryan, the building of Yerevan Brandy Company has been one of the symbols of the capital Yerevan for decades and embodies extraordinary architectural solutions. In this sense, the upgraded version of building illumination aims to highlight the unique character of Yerevan Brandy Company and enrich the beauty of Yerevan nights.

“For our team members, Yerevan Brandy Company is not only a workplace but one of the brightest symbols of Yerevan. Hence, its preservation is not just a matter of working agenda, but also bears an important emotional touch. Therefore, by celebrating the 135th anniversary of brandy production in Armenia, it is essential for us to implement a number of initiatives for enhancing the building’s external appearance and beautifying its nearby area – from a special tree-planting project to the modernization of illumination. I believe that all these initiatives will help to present our legacy in a more appealing way not only to our fellow citizens but to our tourists as well. For many of us Yerevan evenings are not just a part of the day, but a notion of heartfelt pastime, which will surely be enriched with the new lights of ARARAT,” says Serge Khachatryan, Chief Operating Officer of Yerevan Brandy Company.

Panorama.AM