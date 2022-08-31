Trilateral meeting between Pashinyan, Aliyev and Michel kicks off in Brussels

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Trilateral meeting between President of the EU Council Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has kicked off in Brussels.

Charles Michel, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev last met in trilateral format on May 22.

As a result of the discussion held in Brussels, agreements were reached on the further course of work on the opening of regional communications, on the launch of the work of the Commission on Border Demarcation and Security.

Issues related to the preparations for the negotiation process on normalization of relations between the two countries, humanitarian issues, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were also discussed.

An agreement was reached to continue the trilateral meetings.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu