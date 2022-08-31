The ceremony for the official signing of the canonization of Saint Bessarion the Agathonite (VIDEO)

Watch live the official signing of the Synodal Act of the Canonization of Saint Bessarion the Agathonite by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Archpriests of the Ecumenical Throne from all over the world, as well as the Metropolitans of the Greek Orthodox Church Chrysostomos of Messinia and Symeon of Fthiotida, as well as representatives of the Greek government, are present at the signing of the Synodal Act of the Canonization of Saint Bessarion the Agathonite.

The Phanar proceeded to the Canonization of Venerable Bessarion the Agathonite on June 14, 2022.

Watch the video here.

Orthodox Times