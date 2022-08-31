Ecumenical Patriarch granted the offikion of Archon Orphanotrofos to Anastasios Symeonidis

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the Ecumenical Patriarch granted the Offikion of Archon Orphanotrofos of the Great Church of Christ to Anastasios Symeonidis, from Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

In his speech, the Ecumenical Patriarch congratulated the new Archon, who comes from Cyprus, and pointed out that he awarded him the Offikion of Archon Orphanotrofos in recognition of his devotion to the Mother Church of Constantinople and his multidimensional contribution to the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira, especially to the Community of St. Andrew in Edinburgh.

The Ecumenical Patriarch expressed confidence that the new Archon will continue his contribution to the Church and the Nation, as well as his multifaceted charity work. “You will be accompanied by the wishes of your Patriarch, of your Hierarchical Archbishop and of the Bishop of Ilion, all who are present at your ordination and of those who remain in the Phanar, keeping the sacred deposit of our Fathers,” the Patriarch stressed.

In his response, the new Archon Orphanotrofos expressed his gratitude and emotion to the Ecumenical Patriarch for the great honor he reserved for him, which, as he said, will always accompany him.

Previously, the Ecumenical Patriarch received Symeonidis, with his daughter Tara, at the Patriarchal Office.

Photos: N. Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times