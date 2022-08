Dubai Open: Armenian chess player Samvel Ter-Sahakyan scores victory at round 4 

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess player Samvel Ter-Sahakyan scored a victory at the 4th round of the Dubai Open International Chess Tournament.

Meanwhile, Aram Hakobyan lost.

The representatives of India and Kazakhstan are leading the ranking after 4 rounds.

The tournament will be held until September 4.

