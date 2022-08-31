Critical meeting of representatives of the Churches of Ukraine and Russia at the initiative of the WCC

Mission of orthodoxtimes.com to Karlsruhe

Representatives of the Autocephalous Church of Ukraine will meet with the delegation of the Church of Russia at the 11th Assembly of the World Council of Churches in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Reportedly, the Secretary General of the World Council of Churches, Rev. Prof. Dr. Ioan Saucă, will be present at the meeting.

This initiative, which belongs to the WCC, is particularly important, as it will be the first attempt at dialogue between the two Churches, especially after the invasion of Russia in Ukraine in February.

This is not the first time that the World Council of Churches has been a pioneer in mediating reconciliation and resolving divisions and conflicts, as it even precedes the United Nations.

This move by the WCC and its leadership is similar to the initiatives it has taken for South Africa, America, and the fall of the Berlin Wall, and what it is still doing today for the Middle East.

On the part of the Church of Ukraine, Archbishop Yevstratiy Zoria is in Karlsruhe with a small delegation, while the mission of the Church of Russia counts about 20 people.

Orthodox Times