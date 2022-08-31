Charles Michel on trilateral meeting: Importance of return of Armenian prisoners stressed

Today we have reached an agreement to begin substantive work on a peace agreement that would form the basis of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and have instructed the Foreign Ministers to meet within a month to draft such a document, European Council President Charles Michel said in a statement after a trilateral meeting in Brussels.

During his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Michel stressed the importance of returning the Armenian captives. The meeting, he recalled, was the fourth in this format.

In addition to the return of the prisoners, Michel noted, they also discussed the issues of de-mining, as well as clarification of the fate of the missing.

The European Union will continue to pay attention to these issues, Michel said, noting that they also discussed border delimitation and stability.

The next meeting of the border commissions is to be held in November in Brussels. In this regard, the unblocking of communication routes was also discussed, he added. The next Michel-Pashinian-Aliyev meeting is scheduled for the end of November.

