Call for AYF Olympics Special Issue Page Sponsors

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Worcester “Aram” AYF Chapter will be welcoming athletes and supporters “Home Again” this Labor Day weekend for the first time since 1954. In honor of this auspicious return to where it all began, the Armenian Weekly Editorial Board is proud to announce that it will be preparing and publishing its annual Armenian Weekly AYF Olympics Special Issue in the coming weeks.

The highly anticipated special issue, which is scheduled for publication on September 24, will feature in-depth articles by Weekly staff, longtime contributors Mark Gavoor, Harry Derderian, Bob Tutunjian, Weekly sports correspondent Andre Khatchaturian and exciting photography by Sona Gevorkian and Arev Kaligian.

As part of this special tradition, the Armenian Weekly is once again asking generous community members and its loyal readers to support the publication of this commemorative, pull-out issue by becoming a page sponsor for $100.

Checks can be made payable to “The Armenian Weekly” and mailed to 80 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, Mass., 02472. If you choose this option, please notify us at [email protected] with the subject line “AYF SPECIAL SPONSORSHIP.” Be sure to note the names of the page sponsor(s) as they will appear in the AYF Olympics Special Issue.

The Armenian Weekly is also inviting athletes and spectators alike, especially AYF members, to write about their experiences and memories at this year’s Olympics. Articles and accompanying photographs can be emailed to [email protected]. The deadline for these submissions is Friday, September 16.

Armenian Weekly