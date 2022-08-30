Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel discuss issues on Armenia-EU bilateral agenda

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The interlocutors referred to the trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev scheduled for August 31 in Brussels. The parties emphasized the continuation of the dialogue and expressed hope that the negotiations will be effective.

Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel also discussed issues related to the Armenia-EU bilateral agenda.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu