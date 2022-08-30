Mkhitaryan should be fit for Milan derby, Italian media report

Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan participated in full training with the rest of the squad on Monday, and is nearing a full recovery from his injury, the club said, citing Italian media.

This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews, who report that the 33-year-old should be fit in time for the Milan derby over the weekend although he is unlikely to be called up for tomorrow’s Serie A clash with Cremonese.

Mkhitaryan has been dealing with a muscle injury which ruled him out of playing in the Nerazzurri’s last two Serie A matches against the likes of Spezia and Lazio, but he is close to making a full recovery.

Armenian was included in part of the full training session with the rest of his teammates on Monday, and all indications are that he will have made a full recovery in time to be part of the squad to face the Rossoneri on September 3, although likely not against Cremonese on Tuesday.

Panorama.AM