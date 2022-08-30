Memory of Saints Alexander, John and Paul, Patriarchs of Constantinople

Our Church today commemorates Saints Alexander, John, and Paul, Patriarchs of Constantinople.

Saint Alexander was born in AD 255 and was distinguished, from a very young age, for his faith and devotion to Christ and the teaching of the Holy Gospel.

Patriarch Metrophanes, who appreciated his virtues and qualifications, made Saint Alexander protopresbyter and appointed him as his representative at the First Ecumenical Synod at Nicea (325).

After the end of the Synod, when Patriarch Metrophanes died, Saint Alexander was elected Patriarch. During his episcopacy, he distinguished himself by his virtues and administrative abilities.

The Patriarch strongly opposed Arius’ attempts to persuade Emperor Constantine I of his supposedly Orthodox positions. Saint Alexander vehemently defended the authentic teaching of the Orthodox Church.

Saint Paul was the Patriarch of Constantinople from 686 to 693 and was a model of a virtuous man and philanthropic bishop. During his episcopacy, the Quinisext Council convened in 691.

This Council was presided over by the Patriarch himself and many of the canons laid down by the Fathers of the Orthodox Church in the Fifth and Sixth Synod.

Saint John was born in Trebizond in the 11th century. He was able to take over high-ranking political positions. However, he gave up everything and went to a monastery in Bithynia, where he remained for 10 years practicing fasting and prayer.

One of the leading Byzantine intellectuals of his day and a leader of legal studies, Saint John became a monk, and then was made Ecumenical Patriarch until his death in 1075.

His organizational work, and especially his charity work, have served as shining examples for his successors on the patriarchal throne.

The three Patriarchs of Constantinople, Saints Alexander, Paul, and John, are eloquent proof of God’s blessing in the lives of the people.

Source: Church of Cyprus

