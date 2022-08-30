Henrikh Mkhitaryan being with “Inter” speaks of his talent. Luís Figo

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The legendary Portuguese football player Luís Figo referred to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the former captain of the Armenian national football team, the midfielder of Inter Milan, ARMENPRESS reports, during the press conference held in Yerevan, Figo mentioned that Henrikh Mkhitaryan being with “Inter” speaks of his talent. “Inter” is one of the best clubs in Italy.

“It is always important that Armenian players strive for more and appear in strong championships. It will also help the Armenian national team. In addition, they are always an example for children and help them to love football more. I myself had many idols at a young age, whom I tried to resemble,” said Figu.

Armen Press