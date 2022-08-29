Young Armenian judoka Gor Karapetyan crowned world champion

Armenian judoka Gor Karapetyan has won gold at the Cadet World Championships held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, from August 24 to 28.

The young athlete took a strong win over his rival Alisher Samanov of Uzbekistan in the U81kg category to capture the world title, the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reports.

The Armenian team, led by Hovhannes Davtyan, also included Gor Safaryan (50 kg), Vahe Aghasyan (55 kg), Erik Saghatelyan (55 kg) and Arsen Hayrapetyan (90 kg), who could not win any medals.

Panorama.AM