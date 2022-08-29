Russian peacekeepers remain key factor in ensuring Karabakh’s security — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers remain a key factor in ensuring security in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday in connection with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and Armenia.

The ministry stressed that Moscow would continue, from the position of a key ally, to help Yerevan in strengthening its defense capabilities, border security and normalizing ties with its neighbors. “We are convinced that the way to stability in the region lies through clear adherence to the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021. The Russian peacekeeping contingent remains a key factor in ensuring security in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance defined the principles and priorities of intergovernmental relations between Russia and Armenia, and became a milestone on the way to raise bilateral partnership to the level of a true alliance. “The past period has convincingly demonstrated that further strengthening of the historical ties between Moscow and Yerevan fully meets the vital interests of our peoples, serves the goals of socio-economic development of both countries and the strengthening of stability in the South Caucasus,” the ministry stated, “We are successfully moving forward in a wide range of cooperation directions, filling it with concrete content and increasing the effectiveness of interaction.”

The ministry noted that regular trusting contacts between the leaders of Russia and Armenia are decisive for the expansion of ties. “We sincerely value our friendship with fraternal Armenia and are determined to further strengthen the Russian-Armenian alliance for the sake of prosperity of our countries and peoples,” the Russian Foreign Ministry summed up.

TASS