Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation around Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The interlocutors congratulated each other on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Armenia and Russia. The parties expressed confidence that from now on the mutually beneficial relations between Armenia and Russia will continue to be effectively developed and strengthened in various fields.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin exchanged ideas on a number of issues on the Armenian-Russian agenda.

Reference was also made to the situation around Nagorno Karabakh. In particular, the importance of consistent implementation of the tripartite statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26 was emphasized.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu