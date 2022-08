Iran launches new electricity transmission line to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of more than 2,000 projects related to electricity in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, a new power transmission line to Armenia has been opened, ARMENPRESS reports, the Iranian “Irna” agency informs.

Jerez – Meghri 90-kilometer power transmission line can export 400 kilowatts of electricity from Armenia.

Armen Press