Armenian-origin district governor takes office in southwestern Türkiye

Berk Acar, 27, serves as government’s top representative in Babadag district

Sebahatdin Zeyrek

An Armenian-origin man on Monday took office as governor of a district in Türkiye’s southwestern Denizli province.

Berk Acar, 27, will serve as the government’s top representative in the Babadag district.

Acar first visited Governor Ali Fuat Atik in his office.

Türkiye appointed Acar as governor of a district, a first as an Armenian-origin man, on Aug. 17.

Acar worked as a lawyer after graduating from Istanbul Bilgi University in 2020.

He qualified for the post after clearing with flying colors an exam conducted by the country’s Interior Ministry.

Writing by Gozde Bayar

AA