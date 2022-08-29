Armenian church in Turkey to be restored, turned into arts center

Armenian St. Sarkis Church in the Menemen district of Turkey’s Izmir Province will be restored and turned into an arts center, Ermenihaber reports.

Aydin Pehlivan, the caretaker mayor Menemen, said the dilapidated church will be restored and used as an “arts and science center.”

The church functioned until 1922. Later it was left unattended, losing its former appearance over the years, he said.

“After receiving the necessary permits, we announced a tender. After the completion of its restoration, we plan to make it serve our people as an arts and science center,” the official said.

After the Armenians left the place, the church served as an arsenal for weapons and later as a stable for the Turks.

Panorama.AM