$1 Million Raised In Support of Armenian Cultural Foundation Projects

More than 300 community leaders and donors came together at a gala banquet on Sunday at the Maybourn Beverly Hills hotel to celebrate the 45 years of service that the Armenian Cultural Foundation has provided in support of youth, cultural activities as well as through various projects in Armenia and Artsakh.

At the conclusion of the event it was announced that the ACF had raised $1 million to continue its projects, which include the maintenance and advancement of its 13 centers across the Western United States, as well as youth-oriented projects in Armenia and Artsakh.

The evening was a reaffirmation of the ACF’s dedication to the strengthening of Armenia and Artsakh through its efforts and projects, as well as a reconfirming the cause of unity in the community

The ACF Gala was generously hosted by Varant & Hoori Melkonian

This year, the ACF honored Meher Der Ohanessian with its Legacy Award for his leadership, devoted community activism, and exemplary generosity to the Western Prelacy and a host of community organizations- most notably the ACF. During the moving ceremony the ACF remembered Der Ohanessian’s late wife, Satig, and lauded her decades of support to the ACF and service to the Armenian community and the cause.

The considerable humanitarian assistance the ACF provided to the Armenian community in Lebanon was emphasized. Also highlighted were ongoing youth-oriented projects in Armenia, as well as the establishment of several clinics in the Martakert region of Artsakh.

Also announced was a generous donation from Alice Gureghian, who along with his late husband, Garo, were the benefactors of the Fresno Armenian Center, which was rechristened to bear their name. This year Alice Gureghian gifted an apartment in the heart of Yerevan to the ACF.

Asbarez will have extensive coverage of the event in its upcoming issues.

Asbarez