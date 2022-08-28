Three people arrested following blast at Yerevan’s market — prosecutor’s office

YEREVAN, August 28. /TASS/. Three people were arrested in Armenia following a deadly explosion at the Surmalu market in Yerevan, Arevik, Khachatryacn, a spokesman for the Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office, said on Sunday.

“Three of those detained following the explosion at the Surmalu trade center have been arrested,” he said, adding that they are accused of violating fire safety rules entailing the death of people.

A blast rocked the Surmalu wholesale market in Yerevan on August 14. The explosion at a fireworks storage house was followed by a strong fire. The market’s main building partially collapsed. According to latest update, sixteen people were killed, including a pregnant woman and a child, and more than 60 were taken to hospitals.

TASS