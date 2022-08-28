Evanston Taste of Armenia Festival

Gary Peter Rejebian

St James Armenian Church-Evanston is proud to once again host the Evanston Taste of Armenia Festival. Over the years, the largest Armenian event in the area has become a favorite end-of-summer event for Chicagoans of all ethnic backgrounds. The festival offers a leisurely sunny afternoon of delicious Armenian cooking, rousing music, and great company.

The Taste of Armenia serves up charcoal-grilled kebabs and homemade specialties. Few can resist the bountiful table of our grandmas’ authentic pastries and a steaming cup of Armenian coffee.

Live music for line dancing all afternoon.

Special performance:

Armenian Dance Co of Chicago

New on the menu!

*”Mediterranean Taste” lahmejun plate from Philadelphia

https://patch.com/illinois/evanston/calendar/event/20220828/1930894/evanston-taste-of-armenia-festival