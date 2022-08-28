Armenia ex-MP Khachik Stamboltsyan dies aged 81 ￼

Armenia ex-MP, public and political figure Khachik Stamboltsyan died early Sunday morning at the age of 81, reports 168.am.

Stamboltsyan was born on September 15, 1940.

He had graduated from Yerevan State University—and with the qualification of physicist.

Stamboltsyan had worked as a junior researcher at the Institute of Molecular Biology of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.

He was elected as a member of the 11th convocation Supreme Council (parliament) of the Armenian SSR.



Also, Khachik Stamboltsyan was elected chairman of the Supreme Council Standing Committee on the Zone of Disaster and Deportees.

