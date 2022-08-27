Vayots Dzor Governor, Chinese Ambassador discuss possibility of creating center for teaching Chinese in province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Vayots Dzor Ararat Grigoryan received on August 26 Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong, the Office of the Governor said.

During the meeting Governor Grigoryan said that Vayots Dzor province has always highly appreciated the inter-state relations that have good traditions of mutual partnership between the two friendly peoples, trying to contribute to strengthening this friendship within the frames of decentralized cooperation.

In his remarks the Chinese Ambassador said that all basis of cooperation have been created thanks to the productive diplomatic relations of 30 years, and with joint efforts it will be possible to achieve the implementation of the goals set before the sides.

The priority directions of the province’s economy, the current economic situation and development trends with the focus on winemaking and tourism sectors were presented at the meeting. The sides also considered the possibility of creating a center of teaching Chinese in the province.

The guests visited Areni wine factory to get acquainted with the rich history of winemaking. They also visited the Bird Cave where they were introduced on the world’s ancient winemaking complex.

The Chinese delegation also visited Noravank monastery.

At the end of the meeting both sides expressed confidence that they will manage to further strengthen the friendly ties between Armenia and China for the welfare of the two nations.

Armen Press