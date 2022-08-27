Iran plans to increase export volumes to Armenia up to $1 bln

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s export to Armenia has increased by 37% compared to the same period of the previous year, Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri said, IRNA reports.

During the meeting with the trade delegation of Zanjan province, the Ambassador called Armenia a secure and reliable communication bridge for establishing trade relations with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU).

He said that Armenia’s privileged tariff for export of 6000, 7000 goods to the EAEU states will enable Iranian businessmen to be present in these markets.

Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri informed that several important projects are on the inter-state agenda of Iran and Armenia. “As of now, the export volume from Iran to Armenia has reached 560 million dollars, and we plan to increase it up to 1 billion dollars”, the Ambassador added.

Armen Press