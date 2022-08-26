Over 230 films are to be presented at 44th Moscow International Film Festival

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Anton Megerdichev’s historical drama ‘Heart of Parma’ – an adaptation of Alexey Ivanov’s novel of the same name – will open the 44th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) on Friday. More than 230 films from 65 countries will be shown at this year’s festival, reports TASS.

The film ‘Heart of Parma’ will be released in Russian cinemas on October 6. Alexander Kuznetsov, Elena Urbankova, Sergey Puskepalis, Yevgeny Mironov, Fyodor Bondarchuk, Vitaly Kishchenko and others star in this film, written by Sergey Bodrov, Ilya Tilkin and Ksenia Datnova.

The Moscow International Film Festival is the second oldest film festival in the world after Venice. The MIFF was first held in 1935. In 1995, it was announced that the festival would become an annual event, but it did not take place in 1996 and 1998. Since 1999. the MIFF has been held every year. The president of the festival is Nikita Mikhalkov. This year, the festival takes place from August 26 to September 2.

Armen Press