Christina Aguilera to perform in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Six time Grammy winner Christina Aguilera will perform in Armenia as part of HAYA Festival.

She has been an inspiration for world-famous artists such as Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara, Jessie J, Meghan Trainor, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

Aguilera is an author and performer of numerous musical hits.

The True Global icon pop star Christina Aguilera will take the Autumn Fest stage in Yerevan with her exclusive show performance.

Organizers promise breathtaking emotions, memorable experience and feelings of togetherness.

The concert will take place at Hrazdan Stadium on October 22nd.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu