Azerbaijan’s president announces deployment of Azeri troops in Karabakh

BAKU, August 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijani troops have been stationed in Lachin, Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev announced on Friday.

“Today, On 26 August, we, the Azerbaijanis, have returned to Lachin. Azerbaijan’s Army is now stationed in the city of Lachin. The villages of Zabukh and Sus were taken under control,” Aliyev wrote on Twitter.

Among other things, the tripartite declaration signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 9, 2020, provided for a new route along the Lachin corridor bypassing Lachin with a subsequent redeployment of Russian peacekeepers. On August 11, Azerbaijan’s state-run automobile roads agency reported that a new motorway had been built.

