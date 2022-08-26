Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their August 26th meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon-Ata to hold the next session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Armenia this October, reports TASS.

In particular, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich proposed to hold the next meeting on December 1-2. In response, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan earlier proposed to hold the next session on October 21-22. The EEU Prime Ministers once again discussed the issue and made a collective decision to hold the next meeting in October.

Armen Press