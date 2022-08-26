Archdiocese of America: Altar Boy Retreat to take place from October 28 to 30

With the blessing of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the Archdiocesan District Youth Office is planning an Altar Boy Retreat from October 28th – October 30th, 2022.

The retreat will be held on the beautiful campus of Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, hosted by the clergy and seminarians of the school.

The theme of the retreat will be “Inspiring a Life of Service.” While on campus the Altar Boys in attendance will have an opportunity to learn about the Liturgical Life of the Church, attend classes, tour the city of Boston, and much more. The retreat is the inspiration by the Archbishop of America, allowing the young men of our faith to appreciate their service to the Church and to see the beauty of our beloved school. Altar Boys, ages 13-18 from the Archdiocesan District (New York, and Connecticut) can register with our District Youth Office. In order to register please email to the Archdiocese your son’s first and last name along with a phone number so registration can be confirmed. To register you can call at 212-774-0264 and/or email at districtyouth@goarch.org. Registration deadline is October 15th.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Orthodox Times