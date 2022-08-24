The Archbishop of America will visit Chios

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will be visiting Chios from September 3 to 6.

The Archbishop will preside over the Divine Liturgy on Sunday, September 4, at the Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary in Kallimasia, in memory of the Chian Patriarchs Joachim II and IV and Constantine V of Valiades.

On Monday, September 5, Archbishop Elpidophoros will be appointed honorary Doctor of the School of Management Sciences of the University of the Aegean in the framework of a special ceremony.

Orthodox Times