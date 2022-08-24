Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Thrace

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople is coming to Thrace to visit Sapes and Komotini.

In particular, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew comes to the region to welcome the icon of the Virgin Mary “Axion Esti”. The icon will be hosted by Mount Athos in the Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Theotokos from September 6 to 12. On Thursday, September 8, it will be in Sapes at 13.00.

The icon will be received on Tuesday, September 6 at the statue of Eleftherios Venizelos at the western entrance of the city at 18:30. A procession will follow until the city’s monument, where the official reception will be held. Finally, the icon will end up in the cathedral of the Annunciation, where an official doxology will be held at 19:30.

The Municipality of Maroneia-Sapes announced the following: “The seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople was visited by the Mayor of Maroneia-Sapes, Dinos Charitopoulos, who was warmly welcomed by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The meeting took place at the request of the Mayor and the blessing, consent and warm support of Metropolitan Panteleimon of Maroneia and Komotini and its object was the acceptance by the Ecumenical Patriarch of his invitation to visit Sapes on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 13:00, in the context of the reception and hosting of the Holy Icon of the “Axion Esti” by the Metropolis of Maroneia and Komotini.”

Source: gnomionline.gr

