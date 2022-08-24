Drones have special place in improving combat power: Commander

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said in the first day of the join drone exercise of the Iranian Army on Wednesday that Iran’s armed forces have the required equipment, but they should keep up with the latest technology.

Sayyari highlighted the effectiveness of drones as new phenomena in recent wars, mentioning the use of drones in Armenia-Azerbaijan war of 2021 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The commander said all the equipment in this sector are manufactured locally.

Many of the drones that participated in the ongoing exercise have been designed and produced in Iran from scratch and outsourced to the Defense Ministry or knowledge-based companies for mass production, Sayyari said.

He underlined that the security of the country and the region should be provided internally, noting that borrowed security is worthless, referring to the presence of extra-regional forces in the region.

