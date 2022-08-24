2022 Aurora Prize Designated Organizations Announced

YEREVAN — On August 19, World Humanitarian Day, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the designated organizations selected by the 2022 Aurora Humanitarians, one of whom will be named the 2022 Aurora Prize Laureate in Venice, Italy, on October 15, 2022.

On behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, the 2022 Aurora Prize Laureate will have a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving by allocating part of the $1,000,000 award to their designated organizations.

“Aurora is based on the universal concept of Gratitude in Action. It implies that people around the world who have received aid in time of crisis can best express their gratitude by offering similar assistance to someone else. As we celebrate the global humanitarian community and its impact, we are excited to use this occasion to tell the world about the organizations chosen by the 2022 Aurora Humanitarians and raise further awareness about Aurora’s movement,” said Lord Ara Darzi, Chair of Aurora Prize Selection Committee and Co-Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London.

The 2022 Aurora Humanitarians have decided to support organizations that provide humanitarian relief, promote peace, defend human rights, help distressed and displaced communities and facilitate access to medical care.

Jamila Afghani (Afghanistan), a peace activist and founder of the Noor Educational and Capacity Development Organization (NECDO) who has dedicated over 25 years of her life to ensuring the women of Afghanistan have access to education, has designated the following organizations:

Women International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF)

Noor Education and Capacity Development Organization (NECDO)

Hadi Jumaan (Yemen), a mediator and body collector who regularly risks his life to facilitate the exchange of prisoners of war and recover human remains from the front lines, has designated the following organizations:

Yemen Aid

Partners Yemen

Mahienour El-Massry (Egypt), a lawyer and political activist who promotes political freedom and human rights in her home country by organizing peaceful protests and defending political prisoners in courts, has designated the following organizations:

Action For Hope

Mersal Foundation

“World Humanitarian Day is a great opportunity to honor people like the Aurora Humanitarians who put themselves at risk to save others. The non-profits selected by this year’s Humanitarians and their vital work have already changed the lives of thousands of people, and we’re hopeful they would be able to achieve even more with support from Aurora,” noted Mary Robinson, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Aurora Prize Selection Committee Member.

The 2022 Aurora Prize Ceremony and special events will take place in Venice, Italy, on October 14–16, 2022. Aurora will bring together the world’s leading humanitarians to honor modern-day heroes, celebrate the spirit of humanity, and empower the next generation of saviors.

Since its launch, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has benefitted over 2,600,000 people worldwide. To join Aurora’s vision of a better future and help us make a difference, please support the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative by making a donation.

