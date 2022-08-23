Turkey FM accuses Armenia of not being sincere ￼

The special envoys of Turkey and Armenia had four talks; we are talking about the phased normalization of ties, stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Anadolu reported.

“After Azerbaijan’s victory [in the Nagorno-Karabakh war in the fall of 2020], Turkey stood for long-term peace in the South Caucasus. Steps in this direction continue. We are talking about the restoration of the air connection with Armenia and so on. Certain steps have been taken in the commercial sector,” Mevlut Cavusoglu added.

He called “subjective” the “attempts to perceive the dialogue between Ankara and Yerevan as separate from the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“The key to establishing long-term peace in the South Caucasus is a large-scale peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Baku has presented its [respective] initiatives, to which Yerevan has not responded. A joint commission has been created, which should start the work. It is also about the Zangazur [(Zangezur)] corridor. However, they are worried about it in Armenia. In Yerevan, they should decide whether they want peace,” the Turkish FM continued.

He noted that the Armenian troops “have not left the territory of Azerbaijan [i.e., meaning Nagorno-Karabakh] after two years”.

“Armenia’s insincerity in the normalization process is obvious to everyone. They should know in Yerevan that Ankara has no secret plans from Baku. We are supporters of peace,” Cavusoglu said.

