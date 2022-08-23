Armenian Heritage Park announces 10th anniversary events

BOSTON, Mass. — Festive events are being held in September to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway.

On Sunday, September 18 at 3:00 p.m., all are invited for a meet and greet to the sounds of the Leon Janikian Ensemble at Let’s Celebrate 10! Afternoon at the Park for Families & Friends. Please email hello@ArmenianHeritagePark.org to RSVP.

On Wednesday, September 21, the gala benefit, Celebrating Contributions of Our Nations Immigrants will be held at the InterContinental Hotel. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Stephen Kurkjian will be honored with the Distinguished Citizen Award. Funds raised support the Legacy Fund to endow the Park’s care and maintenance year-round for many years to come. Advance reservations for the September 21 gala banquet are required. To receive an e-invite, email hello@ArmenianHeritagePark.org. Contributions received by September 8 will be acknowledged in the program.

A gift from the Armenian American community to the City of Boston and the Commonwealth, Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway is a source of pride to all Armenians. The Park celebrates the strength and resiliency of generations of Armenians who have immigrated to the US and of immigrants and refugees from throughout the world who have come here and contributed to American life and culture.

Armenian Heritage Park is an initiative of the Armenian Heritage Foundation, which includes representatives from Armenian American parishes and organizations in Massachusetts.

The Park is among the select few gathering sites on public land in the United States that commemorates the Armenian Genocide and celebrates the immigrant journey. Visitors travel from all over the world to visit this space where all come together on common ground, to remember, celebrate and honor.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Armenian Heritage Park , consider a gift to support the Legacy Fund to ensure the Park’s impeccable care for years to come. Gifts may be made online or by check, made payable to Armenian Heritage Foundation, mailed to Armenian Heritage Foundation, PO Box 77, Watertown, MA 02471.

Armenian Weekly