When will Yerevan’s Petak market merchants return to work after recent deadly explosion at Surmalu market across? ￼

The business owners at Petak shopping market in Yerevan demand to announce an exact day when they can return to work after the recent deadly explosion at Surmalu market across. Hayk Kostanyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia, noted about this on Facebook Monday morning.

“At the moment, the officials of the Police, the Investigative Committee, and the MES are discussing finding a way toward returning the businessmen to normal work. After the decision is made, an announcement will be disseminated,” Kostanyan added.

As reported earlier, merchants of the Petak shopping market in Yerevan are carrying out a protest Monday in the area adjacent to this market.

They demand to reopen Petak, claiming that otherwise, the businesses are suffering economic losses.

Sixteen people, including a pregnant woman and a small child, were killed in the powerful explosion at the Surmalu shopping market on August 14. One person is still considered missing. In addition, 63 people were administered to hospitals, and three of them continue to receive treatment there. Also, 21 vehicles have been removed from under the rubble.

Criminal proceedings have been launched into the aforesaid explosion—and under the Criminal Code articles on “Violation of fire safety rules or requirements, which has negligently caused the death of a person or other serious consequences,” and “Violation of rules or requirements for the storage, accounting, transportation, delivery or use of flammable or combustible materials, which has negligently caused the death of a person or other serious consequences.”

https://news.am/eng/news/716911.html