 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast – report

2022-08-22

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

The Azerbaijani military prosecution is investigating the incident.

Armen Press

Yorumlar kapatıldı.