The Metropolis of Belgium on the fire at the Valoukli Hospital

The Holy Metropolis of Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg issued a communiqué expressing its deepest sorrow for the recent fire at the Valoukli Hospital in Constantinople and its full support to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

In its communiqué, the Metropolis of Belgium calls on all the faithful to contribute to the reconstruction of the building.

Read below the full communiqué of the Metropolis of Belgium

“A few days ago an unexpected disaster struck one of the most important charitable institutions of the Greek community in Constantinople. It was with great sadness and shock that we were informed of the great fire that destroyed a large part of the famous Valoukli Hospital, which for many years has provided the necessary care and treatment to hundreds of our suffering brothers and sisters.

We praise the Lord because, thanks to the timely action of the competent authorities, none of the brothers and sisters treated there suffered anything but distress and fear. But the material damage is great and of incalculable value.

The Holy Metropolis of Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg expresses its full sympathy and support to His All-Holiness, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, and the Greek Orthodox community in Constantinople for this ordeal.

It also appeals to the faithful for their active contribution to the effort to rebuild the Valoukli Hospital.

For this purpose, anyone who wants to help in this effort is requested to deposit any amount of money to the following bank account of the Holy Metropolis:

Archevêché Orthodoxe de Belgique asbl

IBAN : BE11 3630 5147 8748

BIC : BBRUBEBB

Reference: ‘Hôpital Balukli’.”

Orthodox Times